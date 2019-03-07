PITTSFIELD - Yvette P. Davis, 45, died at her home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Pittsfield.
She was born on July 14, 1973, in Waterville, the daughter of Smith and Priscilla (Doody) Bickford Sr. She graduated from Maine Central Institute with the class of 1992. She married Richard "Dickie" Davis on June 14, 2003. They have shared 15 years of marriage together.
Yvette loved her family. She was friendly and extremely outgoing. She had recently started a catering business and was very excited about it. She was an avid collector of angels and enjoyed having lawn sales.
She is survived by her husband, Dickie Davis of Pittsfield; two children, Samantha Bickford Davis and Chris Davis, both of Pittsfield; two stepchildren, Rick Davis of Pittsfield and Nicole Davis and companion, Chuck Deviller, of Hartland; two stepgrandchildren, Kaylehb and Mitchel; siblings, Bruce Bickford and companion Holly King, Eric Peavey, Cecil Bickford, Linda Bickford Fletcher, Robin Peavey and Polly Elderkin and husband, Harvey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Mark Bickford, Brent Meader and Smith Bickford Jr; stepgranddaughter, Lennix Deviller; sister-in-law, Holly Bellerose, and brother-in-law, John Crommett Jr.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A spring committal will take place at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.
