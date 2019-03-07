Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvette P. Davis. View Sign

PITTSFIELD - Yvette P. Davis, 45, died at her home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Pittsfield.



She was born on July 14, 1973, in Waterville, the daughter of



Yvette loved her family. She was friendly and extremely outgoing. She had recently started a catering business and was very excited about it. She was an avid collector of angels and enjoyed having lawn sales.



She is survived by her husband, Dickie Davis of Pittsfield; two children, Samantha Bickford Davis and Chris Davis, both of Pittsfield; two stepchildren, Rick Davis of Pittsfield and Nicole Davis and companion, Chuck Deviller, of Hartland; two stepgrandchildren, Kaylehb and Mitchel; siblings, Bruce Bickford and companion Holly King, Eric Peavey, Cecil Bickford, Linda Bickford Fletcher, Robin Peavey and Polly Elderkin and husband, Harvey; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Mark Bickford, Brent Meader and Smith Bickford Jr; stepgranddaughter, Lennix Deviller; sister-in-law, Holly Bellerose, and brother-in-law, John Crommett Jr.



The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A spring committal will take place at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.



To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit



Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.







PITTSFIELD - Yvette P. Davis, 45, died at her home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Pittsfield.She was born on July 14, 1973, in Waterville, the daughter of Smith and Priscilla (Doody) Bickford Sr. She graduated from Maine Central Institute with the class of 1992. She married Richard "Dickie" Davis on June 14, 2003. They have shared 15 years of marriage together.Yvette loved her family. She was friendly and extremely outgoing. She had recently started a catering business and was very excited about it. She was an avid collector of angels and enjoyed having lawn sales.She is survived by her husband, Dickie Davis of Pittsfield; two children, Samantha Bickford Davis and Chris Davis, both of Pittsfield; two stepchildren, Rick Davis of Pittsfield and Nicole Davis and companion, Chuck Deviller, of Hartland; two stepgrandchildren, Kaylehb and Mitchel; siblings, Bruce Bickford and companion Holly King, Eric Peavey, Cecil Bickford, Linda Bickford Fletcher, Robin Peavey and Polly Elderkin and husband, Harvey; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Mark Bickford, Brent Meader and Smith Bickford Jr; stepgranddaughter, Lennix Deviller; sister-in-law, Holly Bellerose, and brother-in-law, John Crommett Jr.The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A spring committal will take place at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield. Funeral Home Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services

191 Hartland Ave

Pittsfield , ME 04967

(207) 487-5106 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close