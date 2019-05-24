Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Woodrow William McLellan Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland 26 Church Street Oakland , ME 04963 (207)-465-3011 Send Flowers Obituary

SIDNEY - Woodrow William McLellan Jr., of Sidney passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by family following a long illness. He was born on May 19, 1945, the son of Woodrow William McLellan and Gladys June McLellan. Woodrow graduated from Williams High School in Oakland. Following his schooling he joined the Army in September of 1963, serving for three years. He spent 30 months in Germany.He was very proud of the fact that he had many truck driving jobs with no accidents.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Chandra McLellan; his sons, Woodrow William McLellan III and his spouse Townley "Chip" Buker McLellan, David Allen McLellan and his wife Laurie McLellan, and David Lee Rossignol; his daughters, Tina Rodrigue and her husband Jeremy, and Samantha Tims and her husband Kevin; his grandchildren, Christopher Baker, Alexis Baker, Alexander Tims, Kaitlyn Tims, Temperance Rossignol, David Monk, and Ashley Bouwkamp; three great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Katherine Hamlin and her husband Phil, and Lulu "Cookie" Luce and her husband Floyd; his two brothers, Frank McLellan and his wife Tina, and Clifton McLellan and his significant other Constance; his sister-in-law, Germaine McLellan; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and in- laws.Woodrow was predeceased by his brother, Thomas McLellan.The family would like to thank Waterville Hospice for all their care, and to family and friends for their support throughout this difficult time. A special thank you to co-workers of Tina Rodrigue for their generosity in lovingly providing the food for the celebration of life.Visiting hours will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the: of Maine 122 State







