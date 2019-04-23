VASSALBORO - Windy WenJuan Bizier, 40, of Vassalboro, passed away unexpectedly in Arlington, Va., on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born in Suzhou, China, on June 11, 1978, the daughter of Lu Genmu and Manman Huang.She worked for the Augusta School Department as an educational technician and also tutored the Chinese language to a variety of students over the last 15 years.She won the highest achievement in the nation when pursuing her cosmetology's license.Windy was a friend to everyone she met. She was the most beautiful, loving, passionate women in the world who loved gardening in her very large flower garden, feeding the homeless, and always willing to help the elderly.Windy is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Bizier; son, Dominique Bizier of Vassalboro; her father, Lu Genmu; brother, Wenquan.Family and friends may visit from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 41 Western Avenue, Augusta. Following the service, a reception will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Augusta.A committal service will be held at 2 p.m., on April 30, in the Chapel of the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 23, 2019