AUGUSTA - Wilma Joan Bickford was born May 30, 1926 in Weeks Mills to Lincoln and Gladys (Bailey) Reed. She passed away March 6, 2019. Wilma graduated from Erskine Academy in 1943 and attended Gates Business College.In 1944, she married her childhood sweetheart, Maurice Bickford and celebrated 60 years of marriage until his death in 2004.Daddy's favorite compliment of momma was "she's an awful good housekeeper".Momma was an avid bridge player and loved sharing her knowledge with others. She especially enjoyed her bridge friends at the Cohen Center and at Bob Brooks Garage.Momma was very generous making sure her children and grandchildren had most everything they wanted.Momma was a lifetime member of the Lily of the Valley Eastern Star, serving a few years as Worthy Matron.Momma worked as an administrative assistant and retired from the State of Maine after 20 plus years of service.Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Maurice, her sisters Dycal Bonenfant and Martha Pushard.Surviving is her daughter, Maureen Brochu, her son Mark Bickford and his wife Dorothy; her sister Jane Farrington, special family friend Joe Maddocks; grandchildren Kimberly Maddocks Jason and Nicole Maddocks, Tara and Shawn Hembre, Amy and Jason Corliss and Diana Bickford; great-grandchildren: Ryan and Kristine Flagg, Mallory Flagg, Abigail Sutherburg, Ayden Sutherburg, Wyatt Maddocks, Riley Maddocks, Jared Maddocks, Lexi Littlefield, Carson Hembre, Theron Corliss, Jackson Corliss, Mark Pilsbury, Joe Pilsbury, Reed Pilsbury and Annebell Pilsbury; great-great-grandchildren: Peyton Flagg and Lorraine Flagg; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.Spring burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta; date to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at







16 Pleasant St

Augusta , ME 04330

