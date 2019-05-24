Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma F. Sorenson. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Wilma F. Sorenson, 94, of Winthrop, died Monday May 20, 2019, at the Heritage Rehabilitation Center in Winthrop. The youngest of eight children, she was born March 11, 1925 in Cabot, Vt., to Winfield and Josephine (Harvey) Houston.



Wilma grew up on the farm in Cabot and following graduation, attended nursing school in Boston. While in Boston, Wilma corresponded with a handsome young soldier she had meet earlier at a USO dance at Fort Ethan Allen in Vermont. Morris Sorenson had grown up, also on a farm, in Iowa and by then was in Europe fighting to liberate Italy during WWII. After returning from Europe, Morris made his way to Boston, found Wilma and asked her to marry him. They both returned to Vermont and after getting Winfield's approval, Morris and Wilma were married. They farmed in Forest City, Iowa for a number of years before moving to Maine to a farm next door to her sister Edna in Newport, then later to a farm in Norridgewock. Following retirement, they moved to Winthrop where they spent most of their remaining years.



Wilma and Morris were an upbeat and adventurous couple enjoying square dancing and performing in the "kitchen band" while wintering in Hernando, Fla. They traveled extensively, visiting all of the lower 48 states and numerous Canadian Provinces. Wilma had many friends, enjoyed reading, singing, listening to music and writing about personal experiences. Most of all, Wilma enjoyed visiting with and visits from her children, grandchildren and her extended family. She loved to cook and her visitors would always get an excellent meal. Wilma was a long-time member of the Winthrop Congregational Church and attended services regularly until no longer able



Wilma was predeceased by her parents; brothers Donovan, Howard, Earl and Paul, sisters Hester, Edna and Madine; as well as husband Morris and granddaughter Wendy Vigneault.



Wilma is survived by daughters Bonnie Sorenson and husband Mark Gauthier of Manchester by the Sea, Mass., Becky and husband Ed Vigneault of Winthrop, Holly and husband Rob Buck of Waterbury Ctr, Vt., sons Edmund of Meriden Conn., Dana and wife Suzanne of Layton, Utah; grandchildren Erik Henderson and wife Vyvan, Jon Vigneault and wife Erika, Heather Calhoun-Ahava and wife Orly, Aaron Sorensen and wife Boya, Todd Healy, Christian Buck; great-grandchildren Zack Calhoun, Danial Henderson, Hannah Healy, Drew Vigneault, Cody Vigneault and Abby Zhang-Sorensen.



While in her final residence, Wilma enjoyed the wonderful and caring staff at Heritage as well as the comfort and support provided by Beacon Hospice, but most of all Wilma enjoyed the close and special friendship of her wonderful roommate Linda.



A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta on Wednesday, June 19, at 1:00 p.m.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop.







