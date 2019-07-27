AUGUSTA - Wilma Eastman died on July 24, 2019. She was born in Portland on June 30, 1949 to Ora Roland Eastman and Ella Ida Mountfort Eastman. She spent her childhood in Waterville and later graduated from Waterville High School in 1967. She worked at the YMCA, Hathaway Shirt Company for 35 years and the Waterville school food service program. Wilma was a member of the Getchill Street Baptist Church for over 50 years.
She loved the coast, traveling and playing cards and games. She would meet with friends and her aunt every Wednesday at McDonald's in Winslow.
Wilma is predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Gladys Buchman, Helen Starbird, and Lillian Eastman, her brothers, Robert Eastman, Donald Eastman and Richard Eastman.
Wilma is survived by her sisters, Rose Micue of Norridgewock, Phyllis Corey of Sidney, Florence Eames of Waterville, Roberta Brown of Connecticut and Evelyn Maheu. She is also survived by her aunt, Myra Sinclair; and many nieces and nephews.
At Wilma's request there will be no services
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Redington Funeral Home.
Published in Central Maine on July 27, 2019