Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364

WINTHROP - Willis "Bill" Cobb Jr. died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home in Winthrop, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Winthrop on Sept. 5, 1940, the son of Willis Cobb Sr. and Aldea Cobb. Bill was educated in Winthrop schools, graduating from Winthrop High School in 1959. In 1960, he married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Walsh of Augusta, and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Animal Science from University of Maine, Orono. Bill and Sharon raised their family in Winchester, Mass., and Hudson, N.H. and returned to build their home in Winthrop in the early 1990s. Bill worked for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for 42 years, and was considered by coworkers a highly respected supervisor, mentor, and friend. After his retirement he continued to work as a consultant. Bill played basketball, baseball, and was known as the "Galloping Ghost" on the football field. He was class president, had a remarkable sense of humor, and was genuinely loved and respected by his peers. Bill always had a big garden he tended successfully, and loved working in his wood shop making furniture and treasured keepsakes for the family. He loved family gatherings and buffets and was known for his gentle spirit which resonated to children and animals alike. Bill also loved his sports. He enjoyed golfing with family and friends, and made the Winthrop Ramblers Booster Club Tournament a yearly outing. He loved the Patriots, Bruins and the Red Sox, but most of all, Bill loved his wife and family. He was so very proud of each and every one of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren.Bill is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Sharon Cobb of Winthrop; his daughters, Tammy Law and husband, Jim, and Debi Leary and husband, Bob, all of Litchfield, N.H.; brothers, Robert Cobb and wife, Shayne of Orono and Richard Cobb and wife, Betty of Homosassa, Fla. and Winthrop, sister, Susan Doughty and husband, Jerry of Winthrop; four grandchildren, Sarah Provencher and husband, Peter of Mashpee, Mass., Alan Law and wife, Alicia of Londonderry, N.H., Samantha Smith and husband, Ryan, and Robert Leary and wife, Anneliese, all of Litchfield, N.H.; eleven great-grandchildren, Lillian and Andrew Law of Londonderry, N.H., Evelyn and Tess Provencher of Mashpee, Mass., Addie, Lorelei, and Ivy Leary, and Emily, Eliza, Abby, and Phoebe Smith, all of Litchfield, N.H.; as well as many extended family and friends. A special thank you to Bob and Shayne Cobb and Winnie Turner for all their love and care. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, April 30, from 4-6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Burial will be at a later date. Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Winthrop Sports Boosters, c/o Sarah McLaughlin, 15 Lake Shore Drive, Winthrop, ME 04364 Published in Central Maine on Apr. 26, 2019

