NORTH ANSON - Willie "Pat" Patrick Ayotte, 57, of North Anson, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home in North Anson. He was born Sept. 26, 1961 in Farmington, the son of Joseph and Doris (Libby) Ayotte.

He worked at Cousineau Wood Products, and also owned his own business which was one of his pride and joys called The Sharp Shop. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He had a love for the outdoors and wildlife. His favorite hobbies included collecting frogs, hunting, fishing, trapping, watching birds and animals at his home, scouting for deer with his family and trips to the ocean. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and bringing them down to the pond to catch frogs and see the wildlife. He had an infectious smile and a kind soul. He also had a love for painting, he could turn any piece of wood or object into something unique. He will be greatly missed by many.

Pat is survived by son, Clyde Ayotte and his wife, Michelle Ayotte; granddaughters, Taylor and Rylee; his daughter, Sarah Williams and her fiancé, Derek Cooley; granddaughters, Ally and Camdyn; son, Richard Burrows and his fiancé, Jeneese Larouche and their daughters, Jayda and Emily; also survived by his siblings, Eva Tibbetts and Bruce, Edward Ayotte Jr. and Jeanette, Chad Ayotte, Betty Burns, Pierre Ayotte, Maddy Pierce and Bill, Joanne Ayotte, Maetta Dickey and Todd, Clarence Ayotte and Maryann, Tony Ayotte and Stacey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pat was predeceased by his parents, Doris Libby Ayotte, Edward Joseph Ayotte Sr.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Pat's memory to the



New England Division

One Bowdoin Mill Island

Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086-1240

Published in Central Maine on May 11, 2019
