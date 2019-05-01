Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert French. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRUNSWICK - William Robert French, 82, of Brunswick, passed away on Oct. 27, 2018. He was born on Jan. 24, 1936, to Henry Walker French and Alice Hodsdon French. He grew up in Gardiner and graduated from Gardiner High School.



He was married to Jacqueline Lozier French. His career in the Air Force took him and his family around the U.S. until they moved back to Maine and settled in Brunswick in 1972. He served in Korea in the Air Force in 1967. He was in the National Guard after his retirement from the Air Force. He also worked as a Sealer of Weights and Measures for the State of Maine.



William R.'s wife Jacqueline passed away on Feb. 27, 2019.



He was predeceased by his daughter Sharon French Russell in 1997. He is survived by daughter, Suzan French Poland and her partner Chris O'Connor of Buxton, son Bill French and his wife Beth of Bowdoin, son Steven French of Bowdoin; granddaughter, Mandy Powell and her husband Jason of Topsham, granddaughter, Zoe French of Bowdoin, grandson Alex French of Virginia; great-grandson Max Powell of Topsham, great-granddaughter Sophie Powell of Topsham; as well as several nieces and nephews.







