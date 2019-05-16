Guest Book View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Graveside service 11:00 AM Forest Hill Cemetery Park Street Madison , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - William R. Stevens, 91, of Madison, passed away on May 11, 2019, after a brief illness, with his loving family by his side. Bill was born in Patten on Dec. 27, 1927.After attending schools in Maine, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the Philippines during World War II . Once honorably discharged from the Army, Bill became an iron worker for his entire career working out of Locals 15 and 424 in Meriden, Conn. Bill was very proud of the accomplishments made during his long career and could tell you stories about all the projects he was involved with for hours. He said that he never regretted his choice in careers and never dreaded going to work.Some of Bill's favorite past-times over his lifetime were playing his guitars with friends, riding his Harleys, hunting, and traveling with his motor home, If you spent any time with Bill, you would undoubtedly be offered a glass of Dewar's White Label and a good cigar.Bill enjoyed a fulfilled retirement with the love of his life, Lorraine "Peto", who predeceased him in 2011. Bill was a member of the American Legion and a past member of the Masons and Elks.Bill is survived by eight children, Dennis Stevens (Brenda) of Sidney, grandchildren Samuel Stevens(Julia), Elizabeth Ruark (Robert), great-grandchilden Warren and Zooey; Linda Charrier (Rudy) of Madison, grandchildren Sherry Dubay (Matt), Darrin LaBarge (fiancee Kristen Jankowski), great-grandsons Andrew Hopkins and Darrin LaBarge, Jr.; Michael Stevens (Jenifer) of Mississippi, granddaughter Nicole Alaimo (Dan), great-grandsons Daniel and Anthony.; Ronald Stevens (Laura) of Stockton, Calif., grandson Caleb; Kathleen Deprey (Gary), grandchildren Matthew Deprey (Kristen), Mallory Deprey, and great-granddaughter, Paige Deprey, all of New Britain and Berlin, Conn.; Sharon Labin of Madison, with whom he made his home; Leigh Stevens of Kentucky and Michele Stevens of Georgia along with their families. Bill also leaves two brothers, Richard Smith of California and David Smith of Jay, Maine.Besides his wife, Lorraine "Peto", Bill was predeceased by is parents; three brothers, Everett Stevens, Clifton Stevens and Wesley Smith.Bill's family wishes to thank all of their "special friends" for their love and support over the years (you know who you are). Also a special thank you tot he wonderful nurses of Androscoggin Home Health & Hospice for their tender, loving care.There will be no calling hours. Friends and family are invited to a military graveside service honoring Bill on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Park Street, Madison, at 11 a.m. Following the service, all are invited to celebrate Bill's life the way he wanted, which includes good food and beverages. This will take place at VFW Post 7865, Preble Avenue, Madison. Bill's famous quote was: "take a break". Now we say, "Take a Break Gramps, we got this."A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Forest Hill Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers,we ask any memorial donations be made to:VFW Post 7865Preble Ave.Madison, ME 04950Attn: Scholarship Fund or:The Travis MillsFoundation89 Water St.Hallowell, ME 04347 Published in Central Maine on May 16, 2019

