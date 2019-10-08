Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Memorial service 2:00 PM Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Bill spent his life in many places. He was born into a military family and spent his youth in many states and Norway and England. He continued traveling as an adult with frequent trips overseas to visit his son and later with his sweetheart Susan.



Bill graduated from Del City High School in Oklahoma in 1967. He got his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1972. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander in the Navy and was in active service from 1971 to 1981.



He was passionate about his work as a physician. Throughout his career, he touched many people's lives in many places, especially in California, Rhode Island and here in Maine.



Bill enjoyed fishing, kayaking, visits with his close and extended family, and trips with Susan. He was a music and art lover, and he generously supported many local artists and other causes. He attended many classical music concerts and was an avid walker. One of his favorite activities was long walks in the winter on the beach in Algarve.



Bill is survived by his sweetheart, Susan Shaffer; his son, Eric Griffith and his wife Marzena of Houston, Texas; his sister, Catherine Breeding and her husband Stephen of Louisville, Colo.; and his grandchildren, Ellen and Sabrina Griffith and Lee and Jordan Phillips.



A memorial service will be held at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.



Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







AUGUSTA - William Luther Griffith, M.D. (Dr. Bill), 70, of Augusta died Friday Oct. 4, 2019 at his home. He was born Feb. 10, 1949 in Tucson, Ariz. the son of James and Wyllian (Johnsrud) Griffith.Bill spent his life in many places. He was born into a military family and spent his youth in many states and Norway and England. He continued traveling as an adult with frequent trips overseas to visit his son and later with his sweetheart Susan.Bill graduated from Del City High School in Oklahoma in 1967. He got his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1972. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander in the Navy and was in active service from 1971 to 1981.He was passionate about his work as a physician. Throughout his career, he touched many people's lives in many places, especially in California, Rhode Island and here in Maine.Bill enjoyed fishing, kayaking, visits with his close and extended family, and trips with Susan. He was a music and art lover, and he generously supported many local artists and other causes. He attended many classical music concerts and was an avid walker. One of his favorite activities was long walks in the winter on the beach in Algarve.Bill is survived by his sweetheart, Susan Shaffer; his son, Eric Griffith and his wife Marzena of Houston, Texas; his sister, Catherine Breeding and her husband Stephen of Louisville, Colo.; and his grandchildren, Ellen and Sabrina Griffith and Lee and Jordan Phillips.A memorial service will be held at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Published in Central Maine on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close