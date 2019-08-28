Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. William "David" Lombard. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Kennebec Valley Baptist Church 91 Marston Road Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FAIRFIELD - Rev. William "David" Lombard, 87, went home to be with his Lord on Aug. 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on Feb. 1, 1932, to William Robert and Eva Lombard in West Springfield, Mass.



David grew up during the depression era, and like many boys during that time would have a paper route to help bring in a little extra money. His sister, Trudy, said he was quiet and confident and a great



older brother.



After graduating from high school, David went to UMass Amherst and graduated with a degree in forestry. He dreamed of flying, and soon after college joined the Navy to become an aviator. After



surviving the Dilbert Dunker and basic training, he flew the F9 Panther off USS Saipan. David was a fighter pilot and held the rank of lieutenant JG. He loved to teach and became a flight instructor. In addition to the F9 Panther David flew the SNJ Texan and trained many pilots from America and abroad. While serving in the Navy in Pensacola, Fla., he visited a Christian bookstore, where he met Janice



Jones. They married on Aug. 7, 1959. Later he would say, "she was the one for me."



David felt the call to become a pastor, so he left the Navy and pursued a career in the ministry. Upon returning to New England, he attended Gordon Conwell Seminary to begin his life in the ministry. He was a full-time pastor for over 30 years, serving in Texas, Maine and New Hampshire. His last church was Boothbay Baptist, in which he ministered for more than 13 years. He had a servant's heart and his great passion was helping those in need. He and Janice would return to Boothbay Baptist in 2009 to celebrate their 50th anniversary. David's health had begun to worsen, so his wife cared for him until she passed away in 2018.



He was predeceased by Janice Lombard, his wife of 58 years; and his daughter, JoAnne Pike.



David is survived by his sisters, Sue Majeau, Marcia Hastings and Becca Beal-Lombard; his five children, Jim Lombard and wife Anne, Faith Hodgkins and husband, Lyle, Deborah Foss and husband, Jeff, Amy Langerin and husband, Dave, and Michael Lombard; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30 at 10 a.m. at Kennebec Valley Baptist Church, 91 Marston Road, Waterville.



As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. Joshua 24:15.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.







