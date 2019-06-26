Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. "Bill" Hughes. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 983 Ridge Rd Windsor , ME 04363 (207)-445-3000 Send Flowers Obituary

VASSALBORO - William J. "Bill" Hughes, 58, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, following a year-long battle with lung cancer and COPD. He was born in Augusta, on Dec. 29, 1960, the son of the late Myron and Carol (Csengery) Hughes.



He graduated from Erskine Academy, class of 1980 and had been employed as a mechanic in various locations throughout Maine and Connecticut, most recently at ACE Tire in Waterville.



Bill enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and spending time with friends and family.



Bill is survived by children: Jonathan Hughes and his fiancé, Michelle Oakes of Vassalboro and Corrie Thompson and her husband, Matt of Southington, Conn.; sisters, Cynthia St. Peter and Bob Bower of Monmouth, Katie Hughes and Wayne Picard of Vassalboro, brothers, Stephen Hughes and his wife, Lisa, and Tim and Karen Hughes all of Vassalboro; two grandchildren, Tiffany Hughes and Payton Thompson; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed also by his dog, Murphy.



The family would like to thank "Aunt Shirley" for her endless love, support and compassionate care she provided during Bill's illness.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 30 from 1-3 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor. A private graveside will be held at a later date.



Published in Central Maine on June 26, 2019

