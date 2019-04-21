READFIELD - William Gerrish White, 96, of Readfield, died Sunday April 14, 2019 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation, Glenridge in Augusta.
He was born Sept. 11, 1922 in Berlin, N.H., the son of Donald Heald White and Rachel (Gerrish) White.
Mr. White was predeceased by his son, Dennis White; and sister, Penelope Taunton.
Bill is survived by his wife, June Adams White; his children, Gerry White and his wife, Diane and Nancy Routhier and her husband, John, his step-daughter, Laurie Lambertson; his grandchildren, Jaime Routhier Murray, Brian Routhier, Joshua, Danielle and Zachery White; and five great-grandchildren.
Bill will be interred at a later date in the Leadmine-Peabody Cemetery in Shelburne, N.H.
