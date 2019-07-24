Guest Book View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Committal 2:00 PM Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery Civic Center Drive Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He graduated from Cony High School in 1955. During high school he earned varsity letters in football, track, and baseball. He enlisted in the Maine Army National Guard in 1959 where he proudly served for 22 years, retiring in 1981 as a sergeant.



He was employed by Hudson/Statler Tissue of Augusta as a machinist. Throughout his life he also worked and managed his family's businesses, Barden's Shop Rite and Laundry in Augusta and Barden and Sons Grocery and Laundry in Gardiner.



Bill was very active in the Abanaki Knights of Columbus Council where he earned the degree of Grand Knight. He was also a member of the Gardiner Lions Club where he worked in their program "Hugs not Drugs" and for many years was their bear mascot. Throughout his life he was an avid bowler and was a dedicated mentor for the Lions Blind and Visually Impaired Bowling teams.



He enjoyed hunting; and many fishing trips with his son, Michael. Bill loved to travel, especially to Missouri and Florida. He was a regular at Maine's casinos and in 2017 Bill visited Las Vegas, toured the Grand Canyon area, and rafted the Colorado River with his daughter Cathy and her husband.



Bill always attended the family reunions in New York, often accompanied by his daughter, Linda. Bill had a wild sense of humor appearing at family functions dressed in that holiday's theme and was known for his special birthday "sponge" cakes.



He was a communicant of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Waterville and attended weekly mass at Mount St. Joseph's in Waterville.



He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, John; the mother of his children, Nancy Nevins; his wife, Jean Barden; and his partner, Jeannine King.



He is survived by a son, Michael Barden and his wife, Elaine of Augusta; two daughters: Catherine Levesque and her husband, David of Farmingdale and Linda Belanger and her husband Dennis of Oakland; five grandchildren: Paul, Adam and Anna Levesque and Brendan and Robert Belanger; three great grandchildren: Joseph, Jacob, and Madeline Levesque, and a brother, Thomas Barden of Wayne as well as his extended family members.



Committal services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, August 6, at 2 p.m., at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at







