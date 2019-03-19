Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WINTHROP - William F. "Bill" Nalesnik Jr., 45, of the Metcalf Road, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.He was born in New Brighton, Pa. on Oct. 8, 1973, the son of William and Regina (DiCostanzo) Nalesnik.Bill grew up in Beaver Falls, Pa. and attended Black Hawk High School, and later graduated from Central Dauphin East High school in 1992. He moved to Maine in 2002 and shortly thereafter began working at NRF Distributors in Augusta, where most of his career was in the IT Department.He was an avid cyclist, participating in the Trek Across Maine for the last five years. One of his favorite rides was the 33 mile loop around Cadillac mountain and then to the top. As much as he enjoyed cycling, the love of his life was his daughter Harper.He was predeceased by his father William F. Nalesnik.He is survived by his wife Jess L. Nalesnik of Winthrop; his daughter Harper A. Nalesnik of Winthrop; his mother Regina Nalesnik of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two brothers Matt and Peter Nalesnik, both from Pennsylvania. He is also survived by close friends Troy, Jim and Chris; several aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews; and cousins.A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21 at the Hope Baptist Church in Manchester, with visiting from 10-11 a.m. Immediately following the service, there will be a pot luck luncheon in the fellowship hall of the church.The family would also like to thank the MaineGeneral Medical Center Emergency Department for their care and support.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page of the website at







62 Bowdoin Street

Winthrop , ME 04364

