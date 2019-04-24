BIDDEFORD - William "Bill" Chapman was born on June 29, 1963, and after 55 years of living life to its fullest, passed away on April 18, 2019, after a long illness.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Norris Chapman and Olive Chapman; son, Aaron Malloy; and his two buddies, Max and Louie, his dogs, who he enjoyed long walks and car rides with.
He leaves behind his partner of 25 years, Shelly Brown; a loving daughter, Shawnte Sevigney and her husband, Keith; his beautiful granddaughters, Mya and Milannia. He also leaves behind his oldest brother, Joel Chapman and his wife, Lisa, Mark Chapman, and one sister, Belinda Lamontagne. Bill loved to spend time with his nephews and nieces when they were younger, Joel Chapman, Rachel Portela, Johnathon Graves and Naomi Mackin.
Bill came from very big family with many aunts, uncles and cousins who fondly remember his smile and the mischief he would cause.
Bill had a great passion for hunting, fishing, training racehorses and playing pool. He had a kind heart, and would help out people he barely knew. His greatest moments in his life was the day he met the love of his life, Shelly, the birth of his children, Aaron and Shawnte, his grandchildren, and the day his daughter was wed.
He will be forever loved and in our hearts.
A service will be held at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant Street, Richmond, Maine on April 27 from 4-5:30 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.KincerFuneralHome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, Richmond.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 24, 2019