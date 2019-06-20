Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. "Bill" Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - William C. "Bill" Taylor, 88, of Winslow, died on June 7, 2019 from complications of kidney and heart disease. Bill was born on Sept. 2, 1930 in Belfast to William Taylor and Marion (Dickey) Taylor. He grew up in Belfast and graduated from Belfast High School in 1949. On Feb. 15, 1958 he married his wife of 61 years, Julia (Famolaro) Taylor. Together they raised a son, Christopher W. Taylor, also of Winslow.



Bill is predeceased by his father, William and his mother, Marion.



He is survived by his wife, Julia; his son, Chris; several cousins; and most importantly, his Australian Terrier, Zoe, who never failed to find Bill's lap when needed. It's probably better to say that Bill was Zoe's human. She trained him well!



Bill worked in the newspaper industry for much of his life. As production manager at the Fremont News Messenger in Fremont, Ohio and the Morning Sentinel in Waterville, he played a major role in modernizing both newspapers during the 1970s and 1980s.



An avid motorcyclist, Bill customized and rode several motorcycles over the years. He often traveled with his friends all over Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, parts of Quebec, and Pennsylvania Dutch Country.



Bill often joked about his wife, Julie, getting him "addicted" to bowling in his late twenties. It was a pastime he would enjoy for the rest of his life. In his later years, he and his good friend, Dennis Bowman ran the pro shop at Central Maine Family Fun in Skowhegan, where Bill gave lessons and drilled bowling balls for bowlers throughout the area.



Many thanks to the staff at MaineGeneral Hospice and the nurses at MaineGeneral Medical Center. Because of you, Bill spent his last days surrounded by people who loved and cared about him.



Special thanks to Dennis and Cindy Bowman, Joel and Laurie Violette, Mark and Kathy Rowe, and Duane and Mary Ellen Wallace for their support.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held at T&B's Celebration Center, 414 Madison Avenue, Skowhegan on Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Waterville Area Humane Society.







