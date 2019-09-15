MOUNT VERNON - William A. "Bill" Welch Sr., 85, of Dunns Corner Road, died Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at his home.He was born in Manchester on August 21, 1934, the son of Norman and Frances (Cady) Welch.Bill had worked most of his life as a mechanic. He had worked for Zinky Smith Contractors in Florida, Hallowell and Webb Garage, Shepard Brothers in Hallowell, D&H Motors in Gardiner, Reliance Equipment and lastly for Williams Construction, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Readfield Grange #217, the Wiscasset Yacht Club and the Kennebec Power Squadron.He was predeceased by his wife Delores in 2014; three sisters, Catherine Welch, Myrtie Fowler and Edith Willis, and two brothers, Leigh Welch and Walter Welch.Bill is survived by two sons William Welch Jr. and his wife Sharon of Midwest City, Okla., Neal Welch and his wife Chriss of Readfield; a brother Earl Welch Sr. of Wayne, two sisters Norma Welch of Augusta and Alice Baxter of South China; four grandchildren, Katrina, Allie, Daniel and Mathew; two great- granddaughters Mollyann and Isabelle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.There will be no visiting. A funeral service will be held on at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery, West Gardiner.Condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.Those wishing may make memorial contributions to: 122 State St.Augusta, ME 04330
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 15, 2019