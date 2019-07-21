WAYNE - William A. Chellis, 72, died at Central Maine Medical Center, July 15, 2019, following a short illness.
Bill was born in Portland on Aug. 14, 1946, the son of Allen and Dorothy (Neutzman) Chellis.
He lived in North Parsonfield, later moving to Winthrop with his family. He spent his last 37 years at his home in North Wayne.
Bill graduated from Winthrop High School and University of Maine Orono. He held a variety of jobs including positions with DHS for the State of Maine, The Charles M. Bailey Public Library in Winthrop and substitute teaching.
Bill served in the United States Navy on the USS Wasp, participating in ocean retrieval of an Apollo spacecraft upon its' return. He retired from the United States Army as sergeant first class, serving in the Maine Army National Guard/Reserves. Additionally, Bill was a volunteer firefighter with the Town of Wayne.
Bill celebrated his Scottish heritage and enjoyed genealogical research. He had a great appreciation of the arts, including music (Celtic, jazz and blues), fabric artistry, theater/performing arts, jewelry and woodworking, among others. Many will remember Bill's support of auto ice racing, his love of animals and the outdoors. He was also an avid reader.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Joan; his beloved dog, Finch, and other pets.
He is survived by his sisters, Lynn Chellis and Isara Chellis Argent; as well as many dear friends.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Ladd Recreation Center in Wayne from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., with a short service beginning at 2 p.m. This will be a time for sharing memories and stories with family and friends.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Ladd Recreation Center in Wayne from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., with a short service beginning at 2 p.m. This will be a time for sharing memories and stories with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to
PALS Animal Shelter
188 Case Road
Winthrop, ME 04364
or
Cary Memorial Library
P.O. Box 127
Wayne, ME 04284
