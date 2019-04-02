Obituary Guest Book View Sign





He was born in Skowhegan to Wilfred Bolduc and Ethel Fortier Bolduc on Oct. 8, 1938. He was adopted by his grandfather, William A. Bolduc, and grandmother, Ethel M. Bolduc in Skowhegan. When they died he went to live with his aunt/godmother, Arliene Perry in South Gardiner.



Before entering into the army he worked for Coe Chevrolet in Augusta and Charles Eaton Shoe Company in Richmond. He was also in the Navy Reserve from 1950-1957.



He married Florence Baker on May 31, 1957 and left in July 1957 for the army where he, his wife and family lived for 27 years, first, in Fort Carson Colo., then at Loring AFB in Limestone, Thule, Greenland, Germany for three different tours, Ft. Hamilton N.Y., Korea, and Viet Nam, retiring in June 1977.



They settled in Litchfield, where he worked, first, at Gardiner General Hospital, then at Togus VA as a cook. After knee surgery he worked for L.L. Bean in Freeport until his retirement.



He was predeceased by his two sons, Rickey Lee Bolduc in 2014 and David Mark Bolduc in 2016.



He is survived by his wife, Florence Bolduc, they were married 62 years this coming May; his daughter, Betty Lynn Cameron and husband, Peter of Litchfield, son, Kevan Milo Bolduc and wife, Debbie of Litchfield; brother-in-law, David Baker and wife, Donna of West Gardiner; grandchildren, Brandon Cameon of Alaska, Malina Bolduc of Bodwoin, April Goodwin and husband, Dan of Chelsea; and great-grandchildren, Tristan and Abby Goodwin.



His family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at CMMC for their excellent care and compassion, and also the staff at D'Yuville Rehab at St. Mary's in Lewiston for their care and compassion, plus the doctors at Fresenius Medical Care "Kidney Center" in Lewiston for their wonderful care the past years.



A memorial service will be held at the Kennebec Valley Assembly of God in Chelsea on Tuesday April 2, at 3:30 p.m. Interment will follow the next day, Wednesday April 3, at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans' Cemetery Chapel on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, Richmond.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cancer Research or Heart fund services.

130 Pleasant Street

Richmond , ME 04357

