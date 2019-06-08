GUILFORD CENTER - Wilfred "Bill" Bennett, 71, beloved husband of Laurie, passed away June 5, 2019, at his home. He was born March 22, 1948, in Dover-Foxcroft, the son of Thornton and Marguerite (Herring) Bennett. Bill was a descendent of Captain John Bennett and Robert Herring, who were the founding fathers of Guilford.
He entered the U.S. Army in 1968 and served two tours in Vietnam. Bill was a "jack of all trades" and had retired from Pan Am Railways in 2010. He had a wicked sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Some will always remember him as "Wild Bill". After retirement Bill was happiest cutting wood and puttering around his home. He loved dogs and will be missed by Honey and Peanut.
Bill is survived by his wife of 38 years, Laurie (Huff) Bennett; two children, Heidi Ballard and Billy Bennett; two sisters, Marilyn Lockhart and Ruth Taylor; several nephews, cousins, sisters and brothers-in law, and Mumsie. He was predeceased by his parents and several aunts and uncles.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Central Maine on June 8, 2019