Service Information Service 3:00 PM Blessed Hope Church 10 Pleasant St Waterville , ME

WATERVILLE - Wendi was a true Disciple of Christ, and not afraid to go home to Our Father. She began the next stage of her journey on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, with her loving family surrounding her. As her time drew closer, she gave us the gift of peace with her last words, "I feel so blessed." Those of us that knew Wendi, and shared in her journey, are the ones truly blessed. To define Wendi is no simple task, as there were so many wonderful things to be said. The most important is that to know Wendi, was to know love. Love is something she gave unconditionally in copious amounts. If you ever received a Wendi hug, you already know. The Yard Sale Queen, Miss Green Thumb and Gentle Fury are a few of her nicknames that come to mind when you think of her. She was born in Bangor, Maine, the 3rd daughter of Rodney and Arlene Michaud, Nov. 27, 1950. She spent her childhood growing up on Western Avenue in Fairfield, and was a Majorette at Lawrence High School, where she graduated from in 1969. She raised two daughters, graduated from University of Maine Augusta and worked at the Waterville Center for Women, Work and Community for a few years while in college. As she was finishing her college career, she met her faithful, loving and devoted husband, Jeffrey A. Tibbetts. She and Jeff finished growing their family together. She leaves behind her husband Jeffrey Tibbetts; daughter Tawni with husband Ed Lively and their children Justin, Jennifer and Devyn Ann of Winslow; daughter Tara with husband Arthur True and their children Mackenzie and Joshua of Albion; as well as many other blood and church family members. We are all finding comfort in knowing she is with her son Troy Anthony, and both of her parents. Fly high into the arms of Jesus Mum Services will be at Blessed Hope Church, 10 Pleasant St., Waterville, Maine on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m, Celebration of Life immediately to follow.







