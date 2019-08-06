Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Weikko Vilio Oiva Hellgren. View Sign Service Information Wiles Remembrance Centers 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington , ME 04938 (207)-778-5911 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Temple Town Hall Send Flowers Obituary

PORTLAND – Weikko Vilio Oiva Hellgren, 71, a lifelong resident of Temple, passed away on Aug. 2, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, surrounded by family and with his life partner of 25 years, Gail Rucker, by his side.



Weikko was born Oct. 6, 1947, to the late Vilio E. V. And Bertha G. (Hemingway) Hellgren. He attended school in Temple and graduated from Farmington High School in 1965. He proudly served in the U. S. Army and did three tours of duty in Vietnam from October, of 1966 through May of 1969. He earned a certificate in Home Construction from Washington County Vocational Technical Institute in Calais to be a "Finnish" carpenter.



Weikko was a third generation logger and worked in the woods until his health left him. He was very proud of his Finnish heritage. When he was able, he was an avid fisherman, hunter and was a pitcher for the Temple Softball Team. He loved picking berries and fiddleheads in the hills and valleys of Temple. He built several log cabins, enjoyed four-wheeling, cribbage and poker and loved nature, all wildlife and his cats.



Weikko was a great source of story and local history. He was kindhearted and looked out for the elderly in town and always donated to local causes.



He was predeceased by his folks; his brother, Ronald Bryant; his brother-in-law, John Stetser and sister-in-law, Doreen and two cats, Slick and Bear.



He is loved by his life partner, Gail Rucker; his siblings, Viki Hellgren, Terry Stetser, Toby Hellgren and Jo-Ann Schanz and her husband, Gene, many nieces and nephews whom he was much more than an uncle to; and cousins in Finland. He had an extended family in New Jersey (the Gatto's) and in Rhode Island (the Pysz and Pendlebury families) and his many local, loyal lifelong friends.



Weikko's family is grateful for the compassionate care given over the years by all of the doctors and nurses at Togus VA in Augusta, Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Maine Medical Center in Portland, Sandy River Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Farmington and the nurses and rehab staff at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday August 10, at 2 p.m., at the Temple Town Hall where a comfort reception will follow until 4 p.m. Private family graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington, with military honors being provided by Camp Keyes, Augusta. You are invited to share a kind remembrance on his memorial wall at



Remembrance gifts may be given to either the Franklin County Animal Shelter



550 Industry Rd.



Farmington, ME 04938 or:



Temple Historical Society



PO Box



Temple, ME 04984







PORTLAND – Weikko Vilio Oiva Hellgren, 71, a lifelong resident of Temple, passed away on Aug. 2, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, surrounded by family and with his life partner of 25 years, Gail Rucker, by his side.Weikko was born Oct. 6, 1947, to the late Vilio E. V. And Bertha G. (Hemingway) Hellgren. He attended school in Temple and graduated from Farmington High School in 1965. He proudly served in the U. S. Army and did three tours of duty in Vietnam from October, of 1966 through May of 1969. He earned a certificate in Home Construction from Washington County Vocational Technical Institute in Calais to be a "Finnish" carpenter.Weikko was a third generation logger and worked in the woods until his health left him. He was very proud of his Finnish heritage. When he was able, he was an avid fisherman, hunter and was a pitcher for the Temple Softball Team. He loved picking berries and fiddleheads in the hills and valleys of Temple. He built several log cabins, enjoyed four-wheeling, cribbage and poker and loved nature, all wildlife and his cats.Weikko was a great source of story and local history. He was kindhearted and looked out for the elderly in town and always donated to local causes.He was predeceased by his folks; his brother, Ronald Bryant; his brother-in-law, John Stetser and sister-in-law, Doreen and two cats, Slick and Bear.He is loved by his life partner, Gail Rucker; his siblings, Viki Hellgren, Terry Stetser, Toby Hellgren and Jo-Ann Schanz and her husband, Gene, many nieces and nephews whom he was much more than an uncle to; and cousins in Finland. He had an extended family in New Jersey (the Gatto's) and in Rhode Island (the Pysz and Pendlebury families) and his many local, loyal lifelong friends.Weikko's family is grateful for the compassionate care given over the years by all of the doctors and nurses at Togus VA in Augusta, Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Maine Medical Center in Portland, Sandy River Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Farmington and the nurses and rehab staff at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday August 10, at 2 p.m., at the Temple Town Hall where a comfort reception will follow until 4 p.m. Private family graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington, with military honors being provided by Camp Keyes, Augusta. You are invited to share a kind remembrance on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com . Cremation care provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.Remembrance gifts may be given to either the Franklin County Animal Shelter550 Industry Rd.Farmington, ME 04938 or:Temple Historical SocietyPO BoxTemple, ME 04984 Published in Central Maine from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close