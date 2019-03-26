Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FRYEBURG - Webster L. Fox, 79, of Fryeburg, died peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born on Sept. 16, 1939, the son of Webster and Mary Fox.



He graduated from Williams High School in Oakland in 1959, after being active in many extracurricular activities such as band, chorus, football and the Eagle Scouts. He was enrolled in ROTC in high school and upon graduation enlisted in the



After serving his country, he enrolled and graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Animal Husbandry. While in college, he married the love of his life, Sandra M. Quincy.



After graduation, he farmed in Fryeburg prior to joining the Farmers Home Administration in Machias. A few years later, he moved his family back to North Fryeburg and began his 32-year career as a teacher for MSAD # 72. During which time he earned his master's degree as well as being a founding member of the Fryeburg Rescue Squad and filling many positions on the Saco Valley Fire Department such as Chief, Assistant Chief, Treasurer and Warden.



He also proudly served his community in the Maine Teachers Association, as a Fryeburg Fair Trustee, and at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel as a board member and current building committee member. He was loved and respected by many as well as enjoyed for his quick wit and charismatic charm.



Webster is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Sandra. He is survived by his two loving children, son Marcus and wife Paige and daughter Bonny; four grandchildren, Nicolaus, Kendra, Coty and Cassidy; his sister Caroline and husband Brian, his brother James and wife Nancy; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel, 1225 North Fryeburg Rd, North Fryeburg. Reception immediately following at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main St., Fryeburg. Arrangements are in the care of the Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg, ME. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Webster's family at



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to:



Saco Valley



Fire Association



148 North Fryeburg Rd.



Fryeburg, ME 04037 or:



Fryeburg Rescue



P.O. Box 177



Fryeburg, ME 04037 or:



North Fryeburg



Community Chapel



c/o Louise Maillett



P.O. Box 204



Fryeburg, ME 04037







FRYEBURG - Webster L. Fox, 79, of Fryeburg, died peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born on Sept. 16, 1939, the son of Webster and Mary Fox.He graduated from Williams High School in Oakland in 1959, after being active in many extracurricular activities such as band, chorus, football and the Eagle Scouts. He was enrolled in ROTC in high school and upon graduation enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the U.S.S. Sperry Destroyer as a Radar operator.After serving his country, he enrolled and graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Animal Husbandry. While in college, he married the love of his life, Sandra M. Quincy.After graduation, he farmed in Fryeburg prior to joining the Farmers Home Administration in Machias. A few years later, he moved his family back to North Fryeburg and began his 32-year career as a teacher for MSAD # 72. During which time he earned his master's degree as well as being a founding member of the Fryeburg Rescue Squad and filling many positions on the Saco Valley Fire Department such as Chief, Assistant Chief, Treasurer and Warden.He also proudly served his community in the Maine Teachers Association, as a Fryeburg Fair Trustee, and at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel as a board member and current building committee member. He was loved and respected by many as well as enjoyed for his quick wit and charismatic charm.Webster is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Sandra. He is survived by his two loving children, son Marcus and wife Paige and daughter Bonny; four grandchildren, Nicolaus, Kendra, Coty and Cassidy; his sister Caroline and husband Brian, his brother James and wife Nancy; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel, 1225 North Fryeburg Rd, North Fryeburg. Reception immediately following at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main St., Fryeburg. Arrangements are in the care of the Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg, ME. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Webster's family at www.woodfuneralhome.org In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Saco ValleyFire Association148 North Fryeburg Rd.Fryeburg, ME 04037 or:Fryeburg RescueP.O. Box 177Fryeburg, ME 04037 or:North FryeburgCommunity Chapelc/o Louise MaillettP.O. Box 204Fryeburg, ME 04037 Funeral Home Wood Funeral Home

9 Warren St

Fryeburg , ME 04037

(207) 935-2325 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close