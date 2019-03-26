FRYEBURG - Webster L. Fox, 79, of Fryeburg, died peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born on Sept. 16, 1939, the son of Webster and Mary Fox.
He graduated from Williams High School in Oakland in 1959, after being active in many extracurricular activities such as band, chorus, football and the Eagle Scouts. He was enrolled in ROTC in high school and upon graduation enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the U.S.S. Sperry Destroyer as a Radar operator.
After serving his country, he enrolled and graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Animal Husbandry. While in college, he married the love of his life, Sandra M. Quincy.
After graduation, he farmed in Fryeburg prior to joining the Farmers Home Administration in Machias. A few years later, he moved his family back to North Fryeburg and began his 32-year career as a teacher for MSAD # 72. During which time he earned his master's degree as well as being a founding member of the Fryeburg Rescue Squad and filling many positions on the Saco Valley Fire Department such as Chief, Assistant Chief, Treasurer and Warden.
He also proudly served his community in the Maine Teachers Association, as a Fryeburg Fair Trustee, and at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel as a board member and current building committee member. He was loved and respected by many as well as enjoyed for his quick wit and charismatic charm.
Webster is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Sandra. He is survived by his two loving children, son Marcus and wife Paige and daughter Bonny; four grandchildren, Nicolaus, Kendra, Coty and Cassidy; his sister Caroline and husband Brian, his brother James and wife Nancy; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel, 1225 North Fryeburg Rd, North Fryeburg. Reception immediately following at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main St., Fryeburg. Arrangements are in the care of the Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg, ME. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Webster's family at www.woodfuneralhome.org.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to:
Saco Valley
Fire Association
148 North Fryeburg Rd.
Fryeburg, ME 04037 or:
Fryeburg Rescue
P.O. Box 177
Fryeburg, ME 04037 or:
North Fryeburg
Community Chapel
c/o Louise Maillett
P.O. Box 204
Fryeburg, ME 04037
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 26, 2019