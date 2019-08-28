RANDOLPH - Wayne P. Libby of Randolph passed away peacefully at Graybirch on Saturday, August 17, 2019.He loved camping and model trains and spending time with his family. He retired from Bath Iron Works in 2012 after a long career of surveying both in and out of the shipyard. Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Earl P. Libby and Audrey F. Libby; also by two children, James and Lawrence Libby. He is survived by his sons, Dwayne Libby and his wife Sherry of Whitefield, Shawn Libby and his wife Lori of Randolph, his daughters, Tricia of Dresden and Tammy of Bangor; his brother, Paul Libby of Windsor, and his sister Bonnie Puckett of Falmouth; a very special friend, Darlene Fratti of Randolph; and many grandchildren; great- grandchildren; nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, 5 p.m. at his son Shawn's house, 20 Kiderhook St., Randolph.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 28, 2019