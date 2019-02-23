Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne L. Sherman. View Sign

CANAAN - Wayne L. Sherman, 87, passed away Feb. 19, 2019 at his home in Canaan. He was born Oct. 28, 1931, in Turner, Ore., the son of George and Velma (Sherod) Sherman.



He was educated in the schools of Oregon and graduated from Salem High School in Oregon, class of 1949. On Jan. 22, 1971, he married Wilma Clark-Kelsey in Las Vegas, Nev. A Purple Heart recipient, he was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1953. From 1972 to 1989 he was the owner of The Alignment Shop in Yuma, Ariz., and from 1973 to 2017 he was the owner of Sherman Antiques in Yuma and in Skowhegan and Trenton. A master craftsman, Wayne enjoyed woodworking and the restoration of antiques.



Wayne is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wilma L. Sherman of Canaan; three daughters, Glenda Davey of Arizona, Kari Sue Kelsey and husband, Rick Ziehl of Arizona, Robin L. Russell and husband, David of Tennessee; three granddaughters, Trista Ziehl of Arizona, Jessica and Reagan Russell, both of Tennessee.



He was predeceased by a daughter, Diane L. Sherman.



At the family's request there will be no funeral service.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make



donations in Wayne's memory to the



Somerset Humane Society,



P.O. Box 453,



Skowhegan, ME 04976







CANAAN - Wayne L. Sherman, 87, passed away Feb. 19, 2019 at his home in Canaan. He was born Oct. 28, 1931, in Turner, Ore., the son of George and Velma (Sherod) Sherman.He was educated in the schools of Oregon and graduated from Salem High School in Oregon, class of 1949. On Jan. 22, 1971, he married Wilma Clark-Kelsey in Las Vegas, Nev. A Purple Heart recipient, he was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1953. From 1972 to 1989 he was the owner of The Alignment Shop in Yuma, Ariz., and from 1973 to 2017 he was the owner of Sherman Antiques in Yuma and in Skowhegan and Trenton. A master craftsman, Wayne enjoyed woodworking and the restoration of antiques.Wayne is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wilma L. Sherman of Canaan; three daughters, Glenda Davey of Arizona, Kari Sue Kelsey and husband, Rick Ziehl of Arizona, Robin L. Russell and husband, David of Tennessee; three granddaughters, Trista Ziehl of Arizona, Jessica and Reagan Russell, both of Tennessee.He was predeceased by a daughter, Diane L. Sherman.At the family's request there will be no funeral service.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may makedonations in Wayne's memory to theSomerset Humane Society,P.O. Box 453,Skowhegan, ME 04976 Funeral Home Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service

445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

207-474-0000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close