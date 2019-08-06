Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne F. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOSCOW, Maine - Wayne F.



He was born in Bingham, Maine on April 6, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Alice Smith.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Lise (Pepin) Smith; a daughter, Theresa (Smith) Murdock and her husband Gary of Orwell, Vt.; a daughter, Karen (Smith) Markure and her husband Ronald Jr. of Bristol, Conn.; grandchildren, Roy Murdock and his wife, Ardenia, Mae Murdock, Jessica and Nicholas Markure, and great-grandsons, Keith and Kurtis Murdock. He is also survived by his sisters, Roberta Burr and her husband, Edward, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Sharon Taylor and her husband Paul of Duneden, Florida, Kathleen Provost and her husband Lyle of Brandenburg, Kentucky, and many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his brothers, Norman, Ronald, Darryl; and his sister, Dorothy Smith.



Wayne was a veteran of the U.S.



His passions were hunting, fishing, gardening and spending as much time as possible at the place he cherished above all others, his camp at Kingsbury Pond. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife to various places statewide and abroad.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at the Maine Medical Center CICU for their care and support of Wayne during this difficult time.



A graveside service and a celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family at a



future date.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







MOSCOW, Maine - Wayne F. Smith , 71 of Moscow, Maine, on July 30, 2019, passed away at the Maine Medical Center after a brief illness, with his family by his side.He was born in Bingham, Maine on April 6, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Alice Smith.He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Lise (Pepin) Smith; a daughter, Theresa (Smith) Murdock and her husband Gary of Orwell, Vt.; a daughter, Karen (Smith) Markure and her husband Ronald Jr. of Bristol, Conn.; grandchildren, Roy Murdock and his wife, Ardenia, Mae Murdock, Jessica and Nicholas Markure, and great-grandsons, Keith and Kurtis Murdock. He is also survived by his sisters, Roberta Burr and her husband, Edward, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Sharon Taylor and her husband Paul of Duneden, Florida, Kathleen Provost and her husband Lyle of Brandenburg, Kentucky, and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his brothers, Norman, Ronald, Darryl; and his sister, Dorothy Smith.Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Army , having served in Korea during the Vietnam era, was a member of the American Legion, and a lifetime member of the VFW. He had spent much of his professional career in Connecticut as a steel erector, including 12 years as the owner operator of Plymouth Steel Erectors, before returning to his beloved Maine where he worked as a heavy equipment operator.His passions were hunting, fishing, gardening and spending as much time as possible at the place he cherished above all others, his camp at Kingsbury Pond. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife to various places statewide and abroad.The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at the Maine Medical Center CICU for their care and support of Wayne during this difficult time.A graveside service and a celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family at afuture date.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Published in Central Maine on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close