WAYNE - Wayne Crowley, 83, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on May 6, 2019.



Wayne was born in Downeast Maine in the town of Addison on Feb. 22, 1936, the first born child of Lawrence "Bill" and Gladys (Plummer) Crowley.



Wayne graduated from Addison High in 1954. He then enrolled in Maine Maritime Academy. He graduated in 1957 with a Bachelors of Marine Engineering. Upon graduation he sailed with American Export Lines making trips to ports in the Mediterranean Sea, India and Bangladesh to name a few of the 86 countries he traveled to.



When Wayne started his family he moved his career on shore and began work with Travelers Insurance Company as an equipment and facilities inspector in their Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. offices. He once traveled the length of the Washington Monument for an inspection job.



Wayne began his career in the shipbuilding industry in 1965, first working with General Dynamics in Groton, Conn. as a test engineer and later as a senior design engineer on nuclear submarines. In 1976 he returned to his beloved state of Maine to work in the Engineering and Quality Control Departments of Bath Iron Works for decades while living in the Midcoast area. Wayne retired from Gibbs and Cox Navel Engineering Firm in Brunswick in 1999.



He married M.T. Clark in 1989 and they enjoyed 29 years of a memorable marriage! Wayne moved to Wayne, Maine in 2007, becoming "Wayne from Wayne". He and M.T. built a home on Dexter Pond at the site of their old camp and became part of the community.



Wayne was an avid outdoors man as well as sailor, all his life and hunted up through last fall. He was highly respected by his many friends and enjoyed mentoring young people.



Wayne is predeceased by his parents; and two brothers, Fred Crowley and Glendon Crowley.



He is survived by his wife, M.T. Clark; sister, Florence Mayne (Bob); his four children of whom he was so proud, Cindy Crowley (Andy), Jennifer Crowley (Charlie), Stephen Crowley (Judy) and Gretchen Walker (Steve). He leaves behind his beloved eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandkids.



Wayne was a man of great character. In fact, he was a character!



We will celebrate his life on Sunday, May 19, at the Androscoggin Yacht Club Lake Street, Wayne at 11 a.m. We invite family and friends to join us for lunch and many stories.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at







