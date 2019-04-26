SOUTH CHINA - Warren L. Nichols III passed away April 11, 2019 after a long illness. He was known by most people by his two nicknames, "Skeeter" or "Munchkin". He was born on March 18, 1953 in Augusta, son of Warren L. Nichols Jr. and Norma Plummer Nichols.
He was pre-deceased by his parents; grandparents; and sister, Carolee Jean Fitzgerald, Augusta.
Skeet is survived by his beloved daughter, Lorena Clark; and grandchildren, Erin, Kaylynn, Nickolas, and Emryss; sister, Penny A. Dall and husband, Darrell; nieces, Tammie L. Nichols and Brandy A. Dail, nephew, Luke M. Fitzgerald and Aunt Diane P. St. Pierre and family; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He graduated from Cony High School and joined the U.S. Marine Corp, where he proudly served until his discharge. He then returned to Augusta and worked for several auto garages until he became disabled.
Skeet always put others first, helping anyone in need. He could cheer you up with his laugh and jokes. He was a warm ray of sunshine to ease your woes. He had a heart larger than himself. Skeet was a unique man, and we were blessed to have him in our lives. Somehow we know that he is somewhere on his lawnmower, making life beautiful wherever he goes. Rest in peace sweet and wonderful soul.
A burial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 147 Blue Star Ave., Augusta.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 26, 2019