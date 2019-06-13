Guest Book View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PORTLAND - Wanda Olga Timer Karlen passed away quietly in her sleep June 11, 2019. Wanda was born the youngest of nine children to William and Hulda (Manke) Timer in Laurens, N.Y. on Jan. 29, 1923. A graduate of Laurens High School in 1940, Wanda was employed at Bendix Aviation where she met her husband Tom. They lived in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin before settling in Waterville and having their two sons Thomas Karlen and Richard Karlen. Her husband Tom Karlen predeceased her in 1979.



Wanda spent the next forty years making a home in Augusta, enjoying the company of her dear friends. She met her companion, William Becker, during winter months in Naples, Fla. and together they traveled the country and world. William predeceased Wanda in 2017, and she spent her remaining years enjoying the company of family and new friends at the Woods at Canco in Portland.



Wanda was known by many and loved by all. She enjoyed volunteering at local hospitals in her early years and shared her love through making special dishes while entertaining family and friends. She enjoyed bowling, golf, gardening, card games, and was an avid fan of the Red Sox.



Wanda is survived by her son, Thomas Karlen and his wife, Beth, Richard Karlen and his wife, Karen; and her grandchildren, Chris Karlen and wife, Andrea, Becca (Karlen) Mimmovich and husband, Josh Mimmovich, Kacy Karlen and husband, Mike Connolly, Katherine Karlen, and Scott Karlen. She is survived by her great-grandson, Sebastian Karlen. She is also survived by her grandchildren of the heart, Katie Whelan, Matt Whelan, Deanna Whelan, Amy Becker, and Anna Becker; her sister, Bertha George; nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends.



The family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Woods at Canco, and Northern Light Home Health and Hospice.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. Private burial will be in the Maine Veteran's Cemetery, Augusta. To view Wanda's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit







