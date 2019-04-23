Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Duplisea. View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Graveside service 11:00 AM Evergreen Cemetery Solon , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary





SOLON - Walter Duplisea, 94, of Solon, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.He was born on July 15, 1924 in Anson, a son of George Duplisea and Susan (Baron) Duplisea. He attended local schools. He proudly joined the United States Army Air Corps on Dec. 8, 1942. He served in the Pacific Theater during WWII as a surgical technician earning the rank of corporal by the end of his four year enlistment. In 1943, he went to Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colo. for the medical technician course where he was top of the class. He made his home in Grafton, Mass. for twenty years. He then moved to Sanbornton, N.H. where he spent over 20 years. He made his career as an assistant patrol fireman for the State of New Hampshire DOT. After he retired in 1988, he returned home to Maine and enjoyed 31 wonderful years in Solon.Walter loved fishing and hunting. For many, many years on Father's Day weekend, he would go on his annual trip to his good friend, Mike Foster's camp. Going to camp was something he looked forward to all year long. He was an avid Red Sox fan. Family was extremely important to Walter. He enjoyed the help with his books that Anne French so kindly provided. Most of all, he enjoyed her company. He was a compassionate, strong, loving family man who always put others needs before his own.He was very involved with his community. He was a member of the VFW Arnold Trail Post # 8934, Past Master, 50 Year, Keystone Masonic Lodge # 80, Kora Temple Shrine, Keystone Chapter OES # 78, Member and Past Worthy Patron.Walter was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Charlene; his loving wife of 55 years, Lois (Greenlaw) Duplisea; Laura Anderson, and Janis Warrender; as well as his daughter-in-law, Kathleen Duplisea.He is survived by his children, George Duplisea of North Grafton, Mass. and Fred Duplisea and his wife, Debra of Wayne; his grandchildren, Charlene Duplisea, Tracy Duplisea, Jeffrey Duplisea and Sara Duplisea, Stewart Anderson Jr., Bonnie Larue, Tara Waszkiewicz, Kim Mathieu; his three nieces, Roberta Poulin, Beth Haluzka and Linda Vigneault; and his childhood friend, Fred Taylor.A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Solon on Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Nathan Richards, followed by a luncheon, location will be announced at the service.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Published in Central Maine on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

