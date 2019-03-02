Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FAIRFIELD - Vivian R. Field, 99, of Fairfield, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in the family home in Bryant Pond on Aug. 4, 1919, the daughter of the late Frederick and Delia (Berryment) Noyes. She was educated in Bryant Pond and graduated from Woodstock High School in 1937. She then went on to study at The Maine Eye & Ear Infirmary, in their nursing program in Portland.







Vivian married Clinton E. Field on March 15, 1941, and they settled in Oxford to raise their three children. They spent 41 wonderful years together until he passed in 1987. They loved to travel, especially to New York, Georgia and throughout New England camping at different locations.







Vivian worked in Woolen Mills as a spooler, starting in Robinson Mill in Oxford, and then went to work at mills in Old Town, and Clinton where she retired in her early 60s.







Vivian was a Girl Scout Leader and a 4-H Leader, in her younger years. She was an avid knitter, making many sweaters, hats, scarfs, and Afghans for family and friends. She also was an avid reader and enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles. She was also an avid Red Sox fan. Vivian was awarded The Boston Post Cane in 2017, this strategic award is presented to the eldest resident in Fairfield.







She is survived by her three children, Coral Murphy of Poland, Cecilia (Will) Guertin of Fairfield, and Clinton (Lisa) Field Jr. of Florida; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-stepgrandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Donald Murphy Sr.; a brother, Frederick Noyes; and a sister, Mildred York.







The family would like to thank Maine General Hospital Hospice Care, especially, Norma Wilson and volunteer, Beth Haluszka, also Mainely Elders and special caregiver, Veronica Overlock for the exceptional care given to our mother in her last days.







A graveside service will be held in the spring at Pinegrove Cemetery in Poland. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.







Those wishing to make memorial donation in her memory may do so to:







The







7272 Greenville Ave.







Dallas, TX 75231, or







The MaineGeneral Homecare & Hospice







10 Water St.







Waterville, ME 04901







