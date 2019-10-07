Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Marie "Ginger" (Carpenter) Ruest. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

OAKLAND - Virginia "Ginger" Marie (Carpenter) Ruest, 76, passed away Sept. 23, 2019 at her home in Oakland with four children by her side. She was born Oct. 16, 1942 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Arthur and Harriet (Goodrich) Carpenter.



She attended the schools of Skowhegan and Waterville. She was employed at South End Café in Waterville for many years in the early 70s, as a waitress at Mister Donuts in Waterville, Big Apple in Winslow, Casewells in Waterville, Mini Burger and Huddle House of Cookeville, Tenn.



Ginger was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and Notre Dame in Waterville. Other than the love of her family, packing up her kids after a long shift of work, the swimming and picnics at China Lake were her favorite memories and times with her children, though she couldn't swim a lick, she always ventured in the water to play with them. She loved all her animals, Puddles, Marty, Skipper Pal and Dino. Her charismatic smile and personality brought joy to all who knew her. Everyone called her "Mom" and she had many other children she loved. Her life was fulfilling and she had many very dear friends, Gloria Locke, Theresa Dubois, Deb and TY Perry, Jean Michaud, Carol Dickerson, Nancy Decca and Jean Towne.



She is survived by son, Randy Ruest and wife Rhonda of Oakland, three daughters, Sharon Sherby and partner Steve Corbin of Oakland, Sandra Therriault of Oakland, Terrylynn Wentworth and husband Richard of Waterville; four grandsons, Kyle Therriault of Orlando, Fla., Nick Ruest of Waterville, Drake LeBlanc of Norridgewock, Randy Ruest II of Waterville, Travis Morse and Trevor Lewis, three granddaughters, Danielle Sack and partner Josh Hancock of Fairfield, Shaynna Therriault of Oakland, Hailey Ruest and partner Cody Quirion of Waterville; three great-grandsons, Adrian Recio of Orlando, Fla., Jayden Hancock of Fairfield, Noah Therriault of Smyrna, Tenn., two great- granddaughters, Naomi Therriault of Oakland, Kinsley Hancock of Fairfield; sister, Lorraine Burke of California.



She was predeceased by her first husband, Carl Thomas Therriault; her parents, Arthur and Harriet Carpenter; brothers, Philip Carpenter, George Booth, Jerry Carpenter, Richard Booth, sisters, Dot Booth, Verna McCarthy; granddaughter, Angelica Lynn Ruest.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., Oct.12, 2019 at the American Legion in Oakland.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ginger's memory to:



Humane Society



Waterville Area



100 Webb Rd.



Waterville, ME 04901







