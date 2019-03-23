Obituary Guest Book View Sign

OAKLAND - Virginia Gail Adams, 80 years young, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. She had a great passion for Jesus and was an inspiration to all who knew her.



Virginia was born at home in Oakland, on Dec. 17, 1938, the daughter of Hazel (Colpitts) and Arthur Wilde Jr. She graduated from Williams High School.



Virginia spent her life caring for others by driving the KVCAP buses and caring for the elderly. She also spent her years as an ordained minister.



Virginia was an angel on earth until she gained her wings. She touched the lives of everyone she met by spreading joyful praise.



Virginia loved her children, her 13 grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter, Lori-Ann; and her sister, Judy Wilde.



Virginia is survived by her children, Colleen Gooldrup and her husband, Wayne, Wesley Adams Jr., Danny Adams and his wife, Elizabeth, Shawn and Penny Nava, and Kelly Adams and her companion, Vaughn Foster; and sister, Ann Norman.



Virginia opened her heart and her home to many of her children's friends for many years. They were all considered her children and they all called her "ma".



We would like to thank all the workers at the Dialysis Care, Inc. of Fairfield, for all the wonderful care while she was getting her dialysis.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.



For those who would like to donate towards the funeral expense, can do so



by donating to:



Danny Adams,



301 Smithfield Rd.,



Oakland, Maine 04963.







OAKLAND - Virginia Gail Adams, 80 years young, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. She had a great passion for Jesus and was an inspiration to all who knew her.Virginia was born at home in Oakland, on Dec. 17, 1938, the daughter of Hazel (Colpitts) and Arthur Wilde Jr. She graduated from Williams High School.Virginia spent her life caring for others by driving the KVCAP buses and caring for the elderly. She also spent her years as an ordained minister.Virginia was an angel on earth until she gained her wings. She touched the lives of everyone she met by spreading joyful praise.Virginia loved her children, her 13 grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter, Lori-Ann; and her sister, Judy Wilde.Virginia is survived by her children, Colleen Gooldrup and her husband, Wayne, Wesley Adams Jr., Danny Adams and his wife, Elizabeth, Shawn and Penny Nava, and Kelly Adams and her companion, Vaughn Foster; and sister, Ann Norman.Virginia opened her heart and her home to many of her children's friends for many years. They were all considered her children and they all called her "ma".We would like to thank all the workers at the Dialysis Care, Inc. of Fairfield, for all the wonderful care while she was getting her dialysis.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.For those who would like to donate towards the funeral expense, can do soby donating to:Danny Adams,301 Smithfield Rd.,Oakland, Maine 04963. Funeral Home Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland

26 Church Street

Oakland , ME 04963

(207) 465-3011 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close