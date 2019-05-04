OAKLAND - Virginia Bailey Muniz, 87, died peacefully, March 24, 2019 at a Hospice in Scarborough following a stroke. Born Nov. 5, 1931 in Amesbury, Mass., Jinny was the youngest daughter of the late Samuel Robinson Bailey and Helen Willis Jackson Bailey. She was the beloved wife of the late John Muniz. After his death in 2002, she moved to Maine and was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Waterville.
She was predeceased by her former husband, Richard; and her siblings, Helen Johnson, Margery Follansbee and Samuel R. Bailey Jr.
She leaves her children: Richard Jr. and his wife, Linda of Nashua, N.H., Robin E. Williams and husband. Robert of Englewood, Fla., Glen of Seabrook N.H., Gary and wife, Carol of Elliot, Timothy and wife, Carol of Sidney, stepson, Thomas Muniz of Dover, N.H.; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Marks Church in Waterville, on May 18 at 2 p.m.
Funeral arrangements by Chad Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service of Buxton.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be made to
St. Marks Church
60 Eustis Pkwy.
Waterville, ME.04901 or
The Amesbury Carriage Museum
5 Market Sq. Unit 206
Amesbury, MA 01913
Published in Central Maine on May 4, 2019