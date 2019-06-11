ANSON - Victor H. Carrigan, 72, of Anson, passed away Friday May 17, 2019 at 3:30 in the morning at the VA Medical Center in Augusta. He was born August 14, 1946, in Waterville, the son of Alex Carrigan and Mary (McCaskil) Carrigan.
He worked as a DHS caseworker for many years for the State of Maine.
He was a member of the American Legion in Madison, a member of the Daystar Chapel in Madison. Victor liked to go fishing, boating, and he loved to help people. He also liked to go shopping.
He is survived by his son Jeremy of Anson; his two brothers, Edward of Fairfield and Joseph of Anson; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.
Published in Central Maine on June 11, 2019