Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9711 Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Victor Gerard Michaud passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, with family by his side at Glenridge Hospice Care in Augusta, Maine. He was born on Dec. 19, 1945, in Augusta, to the late Joseph G. and Simone (Morrissette) Michaud.



Victor attended St. Augustine School and graduated from Cony High School in 1963. He received his teaching degree from the Farmington State Teachers' College in 1967 and his master's degree in math education from the University of Southern Maine. He married Mary Jeanette Jolicoeur on June 17, 1967, and had two children, Edward and Nicole.



Victor taught math and science for 29 years with the majority of his career at O.C. Woodman Middle School in Gardiner. He was loved by his students for his gentle teaching nature and sincere interest in sharing his knowledge.



Victor had a lifetime passion for skilled woodworking. He designed and built the family home with the help of two of his brothers, Vince and Don, as well as a camp on Lovejoy Pond. His love of being on the water inspired him to build a small sailboat, which he often sailed on Three-Mile Pond, three wooden strip canoes and kayak, and finally, a Cat's Paw Dingy named Très Jolie, in honor of his beloved wife Jeanette. Victor loved being a pepère and spending time with his four grandchildren. He lovingly built them all many wooden toys and furniture pieces.



Victor was bilingual with French as his first language. He enjoyed being a videographer for Friends of Heritage Center at Mill Park and was a member of Le Club Calumet, where he often volunteered in the kitchen and for Franco-American festival events. Victor enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada with Jeanette and dear friends, Pat and Sam O'Connor, and Europe on a cruise with Jeanette and brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Priscilla Jolicoeur.



Mr. Michaud was predeceased by a grandson, Simeon Michaud.



He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; his son, Edward and his companion, Hilary Chermak, of Southwest Harbor; his daughter, Nicole Bruyère, her husband, Ludovic of St. Bruno de Montarville, Québec; his grandchildren: Léa, Alexandre and Camille; his sister, Pauline Pyburn and her husband, Phillip, of Ipswich, Mass.; his brothers: Daniel and his wife, Susan, of Wasilla, Ark., Vincent and his wife, Jan, of Dedham and Donald and his wife, Kathy, of Auburn, N.H., as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 17, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial and committal prayers will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Road, Augusta.



Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant Street, Augusta. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



Donations may be made in memory of Victor to either:



Maine Parkinson Society



146 Parkway South, Ste 210



Brewer, ME, 04412



or, The Calumet



Educational & Literacy



Foundation, Inc.



PO Box 2085



Augusta, ME 04330-2085







