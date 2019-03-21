WINSLOW - Vicki Sue (Whitley) Bryan, 44, passed away March 17, 2019, at her home in Winslow, after a courageous battle with health problems for many years. She was born June 16, 1974 in Waterville, the daughter of Paul A. Sr. and Helen S. (Miller) Whitley. She attended school at Valley Forge Christian College. Her hobbies included working with young children, spending time with her family, reading, and writing in her journal. She had a strong Christian faith and loved a variety of music from country to gospel, to classic rock. In her free time, she recently began playing Free Cell all the time. She had a love for giraffes.Vicki is survived by her loving husband, Shawn M. Bryan of Winslow; two children, Shawn M. Bryan Jr. and Suzanne R. Bryan; brother, Paul Whitley and wife, Kim; stepmother, Heidi; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. at the Kennebec Valley Assembly of God in Chelsea.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Vicki's memory to:Vicki BryanMemorial Fundc/o of Shawn Bryan,652 Maple Ridge RoadWinslow, Maine 04901
Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service
445 Waterville Road
Skowhegan, ME 04976
207-474-0000
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 21, 2019