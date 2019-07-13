FAIRFIELD - Veronica Mary Rancourt, 87, passed away surrounded by her family at Maine General Hospital on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Veronica was born in Fairfield on Feb. 19, 1932, the daughter of Ignacy Zimba and Staniska (Biedor) Zimba.
Veronica graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield. She went on to have a 42-year career at Huhtamaki.
Veronica belonged to the Immaculate of Mary Church of Fairfield. She enjoyed time with her family on Snow Pond, going to the coast for lobster, taking trips out of state and playing slot machines.
She is predeceased by her parents, Ignacy and Staniska Zimba; her son, Rodney Rancourt; six brothers, John Zimba, Eddie Lambert, Frank Zimba, Ted Zimba, Albert Zimba, and Robert Zimba, and two sisters, Stella Popolaski and Mona Couture.
Veronica is survived by her spouse, Eugene Rancourt; son, Daniel Rancourt and his wife, Gail Rancourt of Oakland; grandsons, Christopher Rancourt and companion, Rae Ann Dennis of Waterville, Corey Rancourt and his wife, Danica Rancourt of Sidney; great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Jayden, and Bentley; and granddaughter, Jasmin.
Services will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Maine Street., Fairfield.
Published in Central Maine on July 13, 2019