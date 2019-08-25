Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

WAYNE - Veronica M. "Ronnie" Clauss, 74, of Wayne, died peacefully Monday Aug. 19, 2019 in Winthrop.



She was born in Manhattan, New York, Aug. 26, 1944, the daughter of William and Marie (Tinkhauser) Lalis.



Ronnie's family moved from New York to New Jersey in 1958 where she met her future husband, Charlie. In 1966, she graduated with honors from William Paterson College in Wayne, New Jersey, with a B.S. degree in K8 education. On November 19, of same year, Charlie married his angel on earth, Ronnie.



Beginning in 1966 Ronnie taught for a few years until the first of her two sons were born in 1968 when she became a stay-at-home mom. When the boys began grade school all day she returned to teaching.



In 1991, Ronnie and Charlie moved to Wayne, Maine to be near her parents. She then embarked on a new career. Ronnie acquired certification in library science became an aid, children's librarian and eventually library director. At the time of her retirement in 2005 Ronnie was library director at the Cumston Public Library in Monmouth, Maine.



She then became the primary caregiver to her mother who suffered from dementia for many years. In 2013 her mom passed away and soon after Ronnie began to show symptoms of deteriorating health. For the next five-to-six years she was plagued by increasing dementia and loss of physical ability. Through this period she continued to bring joy to all around her with her grace and smile.



Ronnie's husband and family wish to express their appreciation to all her many caregivers over her illness including Heritage Rehab and Living Center and MaineGeneral Hospice.



Ronnie is survived by her husband, Charles M Clauss; her sons, Craig Clauss and his wife Jill and Brad Clauss and his wife Stephanie; her granddaughters, Amber, Lauren, Madison,and Olivia.



Relatives and friends may visit at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, Wednesday August 28, 5-7 p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. A celebration of Ronnie's life will be announced at a later date.



Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



In lieu of flowers consider a contribution in Ronnie's memory to:



CUMSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY



CHILREN'S AND/OR SENIOR PROGRAMS



796 MAIN ST



MONMOUTH ME 04259



or to



MAINE GENERAL HOSPICE



PO BOX 828



WATERVILLE ME



04903-0828



or to



HERITAGE REHAB AND LIVING CENTER LTC



ACTIVITIES FUND



157 OLD LEWISTON RD



WINTHROP, ME



04364-4111



or to











