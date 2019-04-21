Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernard Darrell Lewis. View Sign

GRISWOLD, Conn. - Vernard Darrell Lewis, 90, passed away on April 12, 2019 at his home in Glasgo, Conn. with his beloved dog, Coco, by his side. Dad was born on Dec. 21, 1928 in Gardiner, the son of Lester and Helen Peterson Lewis. He spent his childhood in Randolph and was a member of the high school track team. As a young man, he rode his bike many miles to work on a farm and then operated a local bread route, before working many years at Kirshner's in Augusta. A hard worker, Dad was the first person in his family to buy a car. He served his country as a 9-year veteran of the Army National Guard of the U.S. and Maine.



Dad held the position of Sunday School Superintendent at the United Church of Christ, Congregational Church, was a Boy Scout leader and loved to watch his son, Darrell, play in high school basketball games. As a grandfather, he always had Klondike bars or other treats on hand for the grandchildren and would encourage playful activities.



In his 50s, Dad was an accomplished runner and participated in many road races, including the Casco Bay and Boston Marathons. As a missionary, he traveled to Bungoma, Kenya, and lived with a local family. In his journal, he observed, "I want to walk in the Spirit, not in the flesh anymore. And repent today for all my past sin." Dad explored other spiritual travels, including attendance at a bible college in Long Island, N.Y. In Glasgo, he was a member of the St. Anne's Church and the Polish American Club.



Dad is survived by his first wife, Mary Lasselle Lewis; and daughters, Beth, Wendy, Pamela, Jenny, Heidi, and Amy, all who reside in Maine, and son, Darrell of Georgia, as well as their spouses and significant others. He is survived by brothers Harlan, Melvin and Peter. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings Kervyn, Charles, Lorraine, Frances, and spouses. He was also predeceased by a cherished companion, Gloria Sawyer, who brought him great joy.



Dad married his second wife, Helen Greczkowski, of Glasgo, Conn. on Nov. 1,2003. She passed away in April of 2008. Dad is survived by his adopted Greczkowski children, Chuck, Hank, John, Brenda, Roy, Camille, Clint, Barrett, Eddie, Mindy and Monique, as well as spouses and significant others.



Adopted son, Terry, predeceased Dad. In both families, he is survived by many grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and cousins.



Dad enjoyed precious time with his "beautiful wife" Helen and helped her realize her dream of pilgrimage to St. Anne de Beaupre. He treasured his trip to Nashville, Tenn. with Helen and daughter, Brenda, and her wife, Melody. Dad spoke fondly of his joy in hearing Helen yodel in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Dad's dream was to skydive like George H.W. Bush and had planned to take his 90th year leap in June. Now he will fly at will.



In his later years, Dad's canine companions were priceless to him. His beloved dog, Coco, helped to keep him going by playing ball, taking walks and sleeping with him through his last day. It was important for Dad to create a special cemetery for Cody, Cupcake and Linus.



A heartfelt thank you to the entire Greczkowski family. Barrett, thank you for all the years you and Dad spent together. Monique, thank you for all the end of life and financial tasks that you so lovingly provided. Dad, the daily talks, jokes, wake-up calls, meal plans and ball-playing with Coco are being missed. Beth always advised you to "be good". Dad, please watch over all of us until we meet again.



A graveside service will be held for family and friends on May 11 at 11 a.m. at the Maple Grove Annex in Randolph, where Dad will be laid to rest next to his parents. A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Connecticut.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to a local animal shelter.







