Verna Jeanne Chase

Service Information
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA
30906
(706)-798-8886
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Church
3501 Walton Way Ext.
Augusta, ME
Obituary
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Verna Jeanne Chase, 86, wife of the late Howard N. Chase, entered into rest on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Augusta, Ga.

Survivors include daughters and son-in-law Barbara Bowen, Elizabeth (Charles K.) Thompson, son John Chase; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3501 Walton Way Ext., Augusta, Ga. with Rev. Gaye Morris officiating. Interment will be private at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, Ga.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Friday evening at Poteet Funeral Home, 3465, Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, Ga.

Published in Central Maine on June 13, 2019
