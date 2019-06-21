Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verlene M. Brackley. View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Verlene M. Brackley went home to the Lord on June 18, 2019 at the Woodlawn Nursing Home in Skowhegan. She was born in Harmony on April 7, 1922, daughter of Leroy Sr. and Eveline (Cromwell) LaGross. After graduating from Harmony High School she worked at Skowhegan Shoe Factory for many years as a hand sewer along with being a caring mother and homemaker.



Verlene loved having her family, friends and grandchildren around her to share many memories and family stories. She mastered the art of crocheting and knitting and enjoyed teaching it to anyone that was eager to learn. Many family members and friends received these precious gifts from her. Verlene also took pride as being a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.



She married Daniel S. Boone on Nov. 9, 1946 and resided in Skowhegan together until Dan's passing in January of 1970. She later married Glenn Brackley in 1974 and resided together in Gray until Glenn's passing in October of 2012 and she then returned to Skowhegan.



Verlene loved her family very much, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially had a deep bond with granddaughter, Sheena Boone as they shared many great times together. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all.



She is survived by one brother, Arthur LaGross and his wife, Jeannie of Skowhegan, one sister, Shirley Taylor and her husband, Herman of Skowhegan. She is also survived by son, Craig Boone and wife, Donna in Jay; granddaughters, Katrina Fay and husband, Eric of Wilton, Kara Boone of South Portland, Linda Boone, granddaughter Sheena Boone of Skowhegan and grandson, Danny Boone of Pittsfield; stepchildren: Larry Brackley and wife, Linda of Winslow, Wayne Brackley and wife, Barbara of Poland, Sue Lowberg and husband, Art of Raymond, and Vicky Moody and husband, Steve of New Gloucester; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by sisters, Margaret Burton, Doreen Bowley, brothers, Frazier LaGross, Leroy LaGross Jr., Durwood LaGross, and Orland LaGross; son, Kirk Boone and stepson, Dennis Brackley.



We would to thank Woodlawn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Beacon Hospice for the care and comfort that they provided to her and our family.



Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, at 1 p.m. at the Smarts & Edwards Funeral Home located at 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. Immediately following the service there will be a time for family and friends to share memories with a burial to follow at the Village Cemetery in Smithfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to



Beacon Hospice



c/o Amedisys Foundation



3854 American Way, Ste. A



Baton Rouge, LA 70816







