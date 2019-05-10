Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valorie Jean Sherburne. View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Valorie Jean Sherburne, 64, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Northern Lights, Inland Hospital in Waterville, from complications of diabetes.



She was born April 8, 1955 in Hartland, the daughter of Earl and Mildred (Adams) Sherburne.



She attended Bath schools through ninth grade, tenth grade at Dexter High School and then graduated from MCI, in the class of 1973, and she then attended the University of Maine at Farmington.



For several years she lived and worked in Phoenix, Ariz., returning to Maine in 1988 she went to work at the Athens Country Store for her father, for 5 years, then at Savage Oil for 5 years, lastly, she cared for the handicapped until becoming disabled herself.



She had been a resident at Clover Manor in Auburn since 2013.



Her hobbies were reading, watching TV, going to the movies and playing Yahtzee. She loved listening to country music and she especially loved spending time with her family and friends.



Valorie is survived by her father, Earl Sherburne and her step-mom, Jacqueline of Skowhegan; her brother, Donald Sherburne and his wife, Judith of Lisbon Falls; her nephews and nieces, Stephen Earl and his wife, Lisa Pottle of Lisbon Falls, Susanna Sherburne of Brunswick, Samuel Sherburne attending Liberty University in Virginia; two very special great-nieces, Grace Kirk and Indira Sherburne; several aunts and uncles and many cousins.



She was predeceased by her mother, Mildred Sherburne; her former husband, Randal Pereault; and her grandparents.



Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. A celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.



Donations may be made in Valorie's memory to the



American Kidney



Foundation



11921 Rockville Pike



Suite 300



Rockville, MD 20852







SKOWHEGAN - Valorie Jean Sherburne, 64, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Northern Lights, Inland Hospital in Waterville, from complications of diabetes.She was born April 8, 1955 in Hartland, the daughter of Earl and Mildred (Adams) Sherburne.She attended Bath schools through ninth grade, tenth grade at Dexter High School and then graduated from MCI, in the class of 1973, and she then attended the University of Maine at Farmington.For several years she lived and worked in Phoenix, Ariz., returning to Maine in 1988 she went to work at the Athens Country Store for her father, for 5 years, then at Savage Oil for 5 years, lastly, she cared for the handicapped until becoming disabled herself.She had been a resident at Clover Manor in Auburn since 2013.Her hobbies were reading, watching TV, going to the movies and playing Yahtzee. She loved listening to country music and she especially loved spending time with her family and friends.Valorie is survived by her father, Earl Sherburne and her step-mom, Jacqueline of Skowhegan; her brother, Donald Sherburne and his wife, Judith of Lisbon Falls; her nephews and nieces, Stephen Earl and his wife, Lisa Pottle of Lisbon Falls, Susanna Sherburne of Brunswick, Samuel Sherburne attending Liberty University in Virginia; two very special great-nieces, Grace Kirk and Indira Sherburne; several aunts and uncles and many cousins.She was predeceased by her mother, Mildred Sherburne; her former husband, Randal Pereault; and her grandparents.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. A celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.Donations may be made in Valorie's memory to theAmerican KidneyFoundation11921 Rockville PikeSuite 300Rockville, MD 20852 Published in Central Maine on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close