Service Information
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
The Calumet Club
334 West River Rd.
Augusta , ME

AUGUSTA - Heaven received another angel on Oct. 7, 2019 when Tyler Bryant Yelitz died unexpectedly at his home in Augusta. Tyler was born on July 8, 1994 to Bonita Cormier and Ron Yelitz in Augusta.



Tyler was a private and bright individual who was kind to others. He was an intelligent young man who was an avid reader with a special interest in history and politics. Tyler was an animal lover and always had a cat who loved him back.



At 6 years old, Tyler lost his mother unexpectedly and was raised by his father, Ron Yelitz. Ron worked hard to give Tyler a good life and taught Tyler from a young age the importance of education, hard work, being kind and helping others. Tyler had an open door at his home and often shared his home with others, who were less fortunate than himself and asked nothing in return, just like his Dad. He was a mirror image of his Dad.



Tyler was predeceased by his mother, Bonita; his grandparents, Ed and Theresa Yelitz; and his brother, Benjamin Cormier.



Tyler is survived by his father, Ron Yelitz and his life partner, Llewella Clary of Vassalboro and her children, Holly, who he was especially close to Tyler, Joseph and Holly's daughter, Ella; grandmother, Holly Clary of Augusta; siblings, Brooke Cormier, Alex Cormier, Leah Rzemien and Dennis Rzemien. He is also survived by a large extended family including many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and the Vallee family.



There will be a celebration of life for Tyler on October 19 at The Calumet Club, 334 West River Rd. in Augusta at 12 p.m. All are welcome.







