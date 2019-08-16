Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tucker Robert Giguere. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 983 Ridge Rd Windsor , ME 04363 (207)-445-3000 Send Flowers Obituary

VASSALBORO - Tucker Robert Giguere, passed away Aug. 14, 2019, peacefully at home, after a 3-month fight with an unknown illness. Tucker was born May 9, 2019, in Augusta, Maine, infant son of Samantha Tobey and Zachary Giguere.



Though Tucker lived a short life, he touched the hearts of many with his fight and determination to survive. But sadly, although both Maine Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital did all they could to diagnose Tucker's illness, it progressed too quickly and he passed on.



Tucker is survived by his parents: Zachary C. Giguere and Samantha A. Tobey of Vassalboro; paternal grandparents: Robert and Brandi (Cullins) Giguere of Vassalboro; maternal grandmother: Amy (Baldassini) Hayes and her husband, Christopher Hayes, of China; maternal grandfather: Corey Tobey and his wife, Cheryl (Spadea) Tobey, of Palermo; paternal great grandparents: Norman and Pamala (Clark) Cullins of Augusta, Gale (Hardesty) Grat of Palermo and Jon Giguere and his wife, Betty (York) Giguere of Augusta; maternal great grandparents: Tom and Anne (Vasseur) Stephanson of China, Beverly (Bailey) Howard and her husband, Gene Howard, of Palermo, and Donald Tobey and his wife, Marcia (Craig) Tobey, of Palermo; maternal great great grandmother: Pauline (Ward) Tobey of Palermo. Along with many aunts, uncles and cousin, Isabelle Giguere.



A private burial will be held in the East Palermo Cemetery. A celebration of Tucker's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, from 1-4 p.m., at the pit in China off Route 32. All are welcome.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, Maine.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at







VASSALBORO - Tucker Robert Giguere, passed away Aug. 14, 2019, peacefully at home, after a 3-month fight with an unknown illness. Tucker was born May 9, 2019, in Augusta, Maine, infant son of Samantha Tobey and Zachary Giguere.Though Tucker lived a short life, he touched the hearts of many with his fight and determination to survive. But sadly, although both Maine Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital did all they could to diagnose Tucker's illness, it progressed too quickly and he passed on.Tucker is survived by his parents: Zachary C. Giguere and Samantha A. Tobey of Vassalboro; paternal grandparents: Robert and Brandi (Cullins) Giguere of Vassalboro; maternal grandmother: Amy (Baldassini) Hayes and her husband, Christopher Hayes, of China; maternal grandfather: Corey Tobey and his wife, Cheryl (Spadea) Tobey, of Palermo; paternal great grandparents: Norman and Pamala (Clark) Cullins of Augusta, Gale (Hardesty) Grat of Palermo and Jon Giguere and his wife, Betty (York) Giguere of Augusta; maternal great grandparents: Tom and Anne (Vasseur) Stephanson of China, Beverly (Bailey) Howard and her husband, Gene Howard, of Palermo, and Donald Tobey and his wife, Marcia (Craig) Tobey, of Palermo; maternal great great grandmother: Pauline (Ward) Tobey of Palermo. Along with many aunts, uncles and cousin, Isabelle Giguere.A private burial will be held in the East Palermo Cemetery. A celebration of Tucker's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, from 1-4 p.m., at the pit in China off Route 32. All are welcome.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, Maine.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com Published in Central Maine on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close