NEW SHARON - Troy A. Merrill, 34, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2019, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 4, 1984, in Waterville, the son of Deanna Kelley of New Sharon.He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan, and graduated from Skowhegan High School in the class of 2003. Troy was employed by Knowles Construction Inc., until his injury in 2006. He was a member of the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge #2531. Troy enjoyed hunting, playing poker, and spending time with his dogs, Missy and Sam.Troy is survived by his mother Deanna Kelley and partner Larry Palmer of New Sharon; two sisters Nerissa Merrill of Pittsfield, and Sonja Merrill and husband Kenneth of Anson, brother Brandon and wife Mary Giles and daughter of Florida; stepbrother David Palmer of Newfield, two stepsisters Chelsea Palmer of Florida and Louise Goeman of Norridgewock; two godchildren Landyn Doyle and Brooklyn Giles; special cousin, Chelsea and partner Brad and son Jaxon. Troy also had three close friends that were always there for him, Bruce Curtis, Scott Crosby, and Derrick Farmer. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Ester Merrill; best friend, Shane Doyle; father, George Roscoe; and his dog from high school, Missy.A Celebration of Life and spring burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.Donations in Troy's memory may be made to:Skowhegan-MadisonElks Lodge21 Silver St.Skowhegan, ME 04976 Funeral Home Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service

488 Farmington Falls Road

Farmington , ME 04938

