Service Information Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Ave Belfast , ME 04915 (207)-338-9191 Graveside service 1:00 PM Webster Cemetery Troy , ME

TROY - Tommy D. Hillman, 57, of Troy, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 24, 2019. Tommy was born Dec. 24, 1961 in Bangor. He resided in Troy most of his life. He was a hard worker and worked cutting wood and driving trucks from a young age. He enjoyed watching a good western, four wheeling, hunting and fishing. His favorite season was hunting season. He was always in search of the elusive swamp buck. He was the first to lend a hand, was always joking and made sure he had a cooler full of Diet Pepsi and "googy cakes" where ever he went.



Tommy put on a brave face while struggling with depression and anxiety for most of his life. Despite his struggles, he lived a full life surrounded by his family and friends who loved him very much. He loved every moment he spent with his grandchildren taking them for rides on the four-wheeler, teaching them how to hunt, watching them play sports, playing with them and much more.



Tommy was predeceased by his father, Clayton Hillman; his brother, Jimmy Clement; and by his beloved grandmother, Kate Hillman. Surviving are his wife, Cindy Hubbard; his daughters, Bridget Hubbard and her significant other, Kyle Harvey and Ashley Hodgdon and her husband, Nathaniel. He was "Bampy" to four grandchildren, Hannah, Ethan, Natalie and Kendall, who he loved with all his heart. Also surviving are his mother, Serean Clement; his siblings, Billy Hillman, Tammy Jo Stairs and Randy Hillman; as well as several nieces and nephews including Jacob Hillman who he had a very special bond with. He also had a very special four legged friend, his co-pilot, Princess.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Webster Cemetery in Troy, Maine.



If you or a loved one is struggling we would urge you to get help by calling the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255 or



Memories and condolences may be shared at







