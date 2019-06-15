HALLOWELL- Tom D. Larrabee, 71, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home following a long illness. He was born in Augusta on Dec. 9, 1947, a son of the late Richard and Bessie (Gregg) Larrabee.
Mr. Larrabee was a graduate of Cony High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He had been employed by Statler Tissue for over 20 years.
Mr. Larrabee was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Y. (Jean) Larrabee and a brother, Dicky Larrabee.
Surviving are his son, David G. Larrabee and wife, Kimberly of South China; his daughter, Tricia J. Gilcott and husband, Jamie of Hallowell and two special grandchildren, Devin and Kelsi Gilcott. Tom is also survived by his siblings: Sonny Larrabee of Augusta, Don Larrabee of South Gardiner and Nancy Storer of Pennsylvania, their spouses; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. Committal prayers will be held graveside at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.
Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.
Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
The family requests that donations in Tom's memory be made to:
Disabled American Veterans Memorial Program
P.O. Box 14301
Cincinnati, OH, 45250
Published in Central Maine on June 15, 2019